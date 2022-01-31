 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College Basketball Rankings January 31: Purdue Returns to Top 5

And we’re also likely back on the 1 seed line.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Purdue Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

After a week where Purdue got a pair of tier 1 NET wins and two teams ahead of it lost by double digits a move up was inevitable. Purdue now has three wins over teams in the AP top 25 and has plenty of chances to get a couple more before all is said and done. In the latest AP poll Purdue took advantage of losses by Arizona and Kansas to move back into the top 5.

  1. Auburn (49) 1,508
  2. Gonzaga (12) 1,475
  3. UCLA 1,338
  4. Purdue 1,282
  5. Kentucky 1,195
  6. Houston 1,164
  7. Arizona 1,159
  8. Baylor 1,141
  9. Duke 1,107
  10. Kansas 1,014
  11. Wisconsin 938
  12. Villanova 807
  13. Michigan State 751
  14. Texas Tech 741
  15. Providence 709
  16. Ohio State 548
  17. Connecticut 483
  18. Illinois 445
  19. USC 337
  20. Iowa State 324
  21. Xavier 255
  22. Tennessee 234
  23. Texas 203
  24. Marquette 188
  25. LSU 180

Others receiving votes:

Alabama 97, Murray State 42, Saint Mary’s 32, Boise State 32, Miami (FL) 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, TCU 4, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, Colorado State 3, Toledo 1

