College Basketball Rankings January 31: Purdue Returns to Top 5

After a week where Purdue got a pair of tier 1 NET wins and two teams ahead of it lost by double digits a move up was inevitable. Purdue now has three wins over teams in the AP top 25 and has plenty of chances to get a couple more before all is said and done. In the latest AP poll Purdue took advantage of losses by Arizona and Kansas to move back into the top 5.

Auburn (49) 1,508 Gonzaga (12) 1,475 UCLA 1,338 Purdue 1,282 Kentucky 1,195 Houston 1,164 Arizona 1,159 Baylor 1,141 Duke 1,107 Kansas 1,014 Wisconsin 938 Villanova 807 Michigan State 751 Texas Tech 741 Providence 709 Ohio State 548 Connecticut 483 Illinois 445 USC 337 Iowa State 324 Xavier 255 Tennessee 234 Texas 203 Marquette 188 LSU 180

Others receiving votes:

Alabama 97, Murray State 42, Saint Mary’s 32, Boise State 32, Miami (FL) 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, TCU 4, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, Colorado State 3, Toledo 1