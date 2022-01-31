Hammer and Rails Podcast - Victories over Iowa and OSU - Plus a look at Minnesota

Anytime you can go 2-0 during a week in the Big Ten it’s going to be a good thing. That’s especially true when one of those victories is over the 16th ranked team in the country. Sure, we were up by 20 and wound up winning on a last second shot but that’s no big deal. Or is it? Casey and I talk through what exactly happened in this Ohio State game and how Purdue finds themselves in this position over and over again.

We also gush about Mason Gillis and Jaden Ivey.

We talk about the free throw situation for this team. In both games this week Purdue left plenty of points on the court by missing free throws, including plenty of front ends of one and ones. Is this a permanent situation?

What do the changes to the basketball schedule mean for this Purdue team and is the updated schedule fair?

Finally, after the break we take a look at the upcoming game against Minnesota. I give Casey a pop quiz about Minnesota. Does he pass? Only one way to find out!