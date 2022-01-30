 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ohio State at Purdue GameThread & How to Watch

New, 160 comments

Back home in Mackey.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Iowa Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The next 11 days will likely decide if Purdue is going to be in the Big Ten title race.

We have 11 games left to play. Five of those 11 will come in the next 11 days. Purdue currently trails Illinois, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Michigan State by one game in the loss column in conference play. It will play two of those, both at home, in this five game stretch.

To me, the calculus is pretty simple. Purdue probably has to go 9-2 in the final 11 to be in the running for at least a share of the Big Ten title. When you break that down it means defending Mackey, where we have already lost far too many games this year, and going 3-2 on the road. If we were to go 10-1 I think we almost certainly win at least a share, and 11-0 guarantees we get a share since we still play all four teams ahead of us.

But you can’t go undefeated at home without this one.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Ohio State Buckeyes Record: 13-4, 6-2 Big Ten
Ohio State Buckeyes Record: 13-4, 6-2 Big Ten
From: Columbus, OH
Game Location: West Lafayette, IN
Venue: Mackey Arena (14,804)
Odds: Purdue by 10
Date & Time: Sunday, January 30, 2022, Noon ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: CBS
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 22
NET 20
Blog Representation: Land-Grant Holyland
2020-21 Record 21-10, 12-8 Big Ten
Postseason Result: Lost to Oral Roberts 75-72 (OT) in NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament History: 34 appearances, last in 2021. 1960 NCAA Champion
Series With Purdue: Ohio State leads 92-90 (only B1G program with a winning record vs. Purdue)
Last Purdue win: 67-65 at Ohio State on 1/19/2021
Last Ohio State win: 87-78 (OT) in Big Ten Tournament on 3/12/2021
Coach: Chris Holtmann (100-48 in 5th year at Ohio State. 214-133 overall)

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...