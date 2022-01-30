Ohio State at Purdue GameThread & How to Watch

The next 11 days will likely decide if Purdue is going to be in the Big Ten title race.
We have 11 games left to play. Five of those 11 will come in the next 11 days. Purdue currently trails Illinois, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Michigan State by one game in the loss column in conference play. It will play two of those, both at home, in this five game stretch.
To me, the calculus is pretty simple. Purdue probably has to go 9-2 in the final 11 to be in the running for at least a share of the Big Ten title. When you break that down it means defending Mackey, where we have already lost far too many games this year, and going 3-2 on the road. If we were to go 10-1 I think we almost certainly win at least a share, and 11-0 guarantees we get a share since we still play all four teams ahead of us.
But you can’t go undefeated at home without this one.
Basketball GameDay Vitals
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|Record: 13-4, 6-2 Big Ten
|From:
|Columbus, OH
|Game Location:
|West Lafayette, IN
|Venue:
|Mackey Arena (14,804)
|Odds:
|Purdue by 10
|Date & Time:
|Sunday, January 30, 2022, Noon ET
|Streaming Radio
|TuneIn
|TV:
|CBS
|Live Stats:
|Purdue Sports
|KenPom
|22
|NET
|20
|Blog Representation:
|Land-Grant Holyland
|2020-21 Record
|21-10, 12-8 Big Ten
|Postseason Result:
|Lost to Oral Roberts 75-72 (OT) in NCAA Tournament
|NCAA Tournament History:
|34 appearances, last in 2021. 1960 NCAA Champion
|Series With Purdue:
|Ohio State leads 92-90 (only B1G program with a winning record vs. Purdue)
|Last Purdue win:
|67-65 at Ohio State on 1/19/2021
|Last Ohio State win:
|87-78 (OT) in Big Ten Tournament on 3/12/2021
|Coach:
|Chris Holtmann (100-48 in 5th year at Ohio State. 214-133 overall)
