Ohio State at Purdue GameThread & How to Watch

The next 11 days will likely decide if Purdue is going to be in the Big Ten title race.

We have 11 games left to play. Five of those 11 will come in the next 11 days. Purdue currently trails Illinois, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Michigan State by one game in the loss column in conference play. It will play two of those, both at home, in this five game stretch.

To me, the calculus is pretty simple. Purdue probably has to go 9-2 in the final 11 to be in the running for at least a share of the Big Ten title. When you break that down it means defending Mackey, where we have already lost far too many games this year, and going 3-2 on the road. If we were to go 10-1 I think we almost certainly win at least a share, and 11-0 guarantees we get a share since we still play all four teams ahead of us.

But you can’t go undefeated at home without this one.