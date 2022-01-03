College Basketball Rankings January 3: Purdue Stays at #3

There is no real surprise this week for Purdue as it officially enters 2022. The Boilers played just one game last week and it was a relatively easy win over a Nicholls team that had some firepower. Purdue completed its non-conference season at 11-0 and now joins everyone else in heading back into conference play. That means tougher games for everyone, and if the Boilers want to return to No. 1 this year it will need to keep winning, plus have both Baylor and Duke lose. So far that hasn’t happened, so Purdue is staying at No. 3 again.
- Baylor (61) 1,525
- Duke 1,447
- Purdue 1,376
- Gonzaga 1,314
- UCLA 1,287
- Kansas 1,237
- USC 1,015
- Arizona 1,013
- Auburn 976
- Michigan State 934
- Iowa State 896
- Houston 849
- Ohio State 819
- Texas 640
- Alabama 589
- Providence 560
- Kentucky 560
- Tennessee 519
- Villanova 437
- Colorado State 386
- LSU 371
- Xavier 270
- Wisconsin 221
- Seton Hall 174
- Texas Tech 142
Others receiving votes:
Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, Connecticut 39, Georgia 22, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, Davidson 3, San Francisco 3, Creighton 2
