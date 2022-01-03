 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

College Basketball Rankings January 3: Purdue Stays at #3

New, 5 comments

No movement this week for Purdue.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Nicholls State at Purdue Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

There is no real surprise this week for Purdue as it officially enters 2022. The Boilers played just one game last week and it was a relatively easy win over a Nicholls team that had some firepower. Purdue completed its non-conference season at 11-0 and now joins everyone else in heading back into conference play. That means tougher games for everyone, and if the Boilers want to return to No. 1 this year it will need to keep winning, plus have both Baylor and Duke lose. So far that hasn’t happened, so Purdue is staying at No. 3 again.

  1. Baylor (61) 1,525
  2. Duke 1,447
  3. Purdue 1,376
  4. Gonzaga 1,314
  5. UCLA 1,287
  6. Kansas 1,237
  7. USC 1,015
  8. Arizona 1,013
  9. Auburn 976
  10. Michigan State 934
  11. Iowa State 896
  12. Houston 849
  13. Ohio State 819
  14. Texas 640
  15. Alabama 589
  16. Providence 560
  17. Kentucky 560
  18. Tennessee 519
  19. Villanova 437
  20. Colorado State 386
  21. LSU 371
  22. Xavier 270
  23. Wisconsin 221
  24. Seton Hall 174
  25. Texas Tech 142

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, Connecticut 39, Georgia 22, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, Davidson 3, San Francisco 3, Creighton 2

Next Up In Men's College Basketball

Loading comments...