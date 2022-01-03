College Basketball Rankings January 3: Purdue Stays at #3

There is no real surprise this week for Purdue as it officially enters 2022. The Boilers played just one game last week and it was a relatively easy win over a Nicholls team that had some firepower. Purdue completed its non-conference season at 11-0 and now joins everyone else in heading back into conference play. That means tougher games for everyone, and if the Boilers want to return to No. 1 this year it will need to keep winning, plus have both Baylor and Duke lose. So far that hasn’t happened, so Purdue is staying at No. 3 again.

Baylor (61) 1,525 Duke 1,447 Purdue 1,376 Gonzaga 1,314 UCLA 1,287 Kansas 1,237 USC 1,015 Arizona 1,013 Auburn 976 Michigan State 934 Iowa State 896 Houston 849 Ohio State 819 Texas 640 Alabama 589 Providence 560 Kentucky 560 Tennessee 519 Villanova 437 Colorado State 386 LSU 371 Xavier 270 Wisconsin 221 Seton Hall 174 Texas Tech 142

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, Connecticut 39, Georgia 22, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, Davidson 3, San Francisco 3, Creighton 2