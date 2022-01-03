Behind the Rails Episode 25: Tennessee Recap

What an incredible game in Nashville. Purdue pulled out a dramatic 48-45 overtime win over Tennessee to win the Music City Bowl despite being down several front line starters. It clinched a 9-4 season, the first nine-win season in 18 years, and gave the Boilers a boost a momentum headed into 2022.

The Behind the Rails Podcast is back to discuss this win, and there was a lot ot talk bout:

Was that a touchdown by Tennessee in overtime, as Kory chimes in from the perspective of a running back.

How does one guy who hasn’t played much encourage others to step up in such a big way?

What does a 9-4 season mean for the program?

How do things look going into 2022 with a wealth of options returning?

This will be our final episode for a while, at least until the spring game and draft time, so thanks for listening to the first season.