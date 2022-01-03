Hammer and Rails Podcast - Victory in Music City

The Hammer and Rails podcast is back and it’s time to discuss Purdue’s victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl and oh how sweet it was!

In this episode we discuss Casey paying off his bet to Travis about the football season record and how it went at Waffle House until the GM showed up and really rained on his parade. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of detail here.

Next, we discuss the actual bowl game and how fun it was. We compare AOC to Drew Brees (seriously) and talk about some of the wild plays, poor decision making by the Tennessee coaching staff, and why this bowl game makes us both so much more optimistic heading into the 2022 season than we were just a week ago. Crazy how things can change.

Finally, after the break we talk about tonight’s men’s basketball game against Wisconsin and what we need to know. We also discuss Purdue’s poor perimeter defense and why it seems like every game Purdue’s opponent is shooting well above their season average from distance. All this and more on today’s Hammer and Rails podcast. Make sure to like, rate, review, and hammer that subscribe button. How ‘bout them Boilers?!?!