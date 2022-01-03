 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wisconsin at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

Welcome back to Big Ten play.

The first goal of this season is a 25th Big Ten championship. Thanks to the heroics of Ron Harper Jr., Purdue is already up against it with a conference loss. Nebraska couldn’t finish the deal last night and help us by beating Ohio State, nor could Northwestern against Michigan State, so that makes tonight even more critical. We have 18 games left in this journey. It is a long road. We probably need to go at least 15-3 over the next 18 to have a shot, and that would also all but assure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament given our spotless non-conference record.

To get there, Mackey must be defended, and that means keeping it the house of horrors for the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin comes in 5-42 all-time in Mackey Arena. One of those wins came last season... in the NCAA Tournament first round game over North Carolina. Let’s keep that streak of dominance going, shall we?

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Wisconsin Badgers Record: 10-2, 1-1 Big Ten
From: Madison, WI
Game Location: West Lafayette, IN
Venue: Mackey Arena (14,240)
Odds: Purdue by 12.5
Date & Time: Monday, January 3, 2022, 7pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: BTN
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 39
NET 32
Blog Representation: Bucky's 5th Quarter
2020-21 Record 18-13, 10-10 Big Ten
Postseason Result: Lost to Baylor 76-63 in NCAA Tournament Second Round
NCAA Tournament History: 25 appearances, last in 2021. 1941 NCAA Champion
Series With Purdue: Purdue leads 111-72
Last Purdue win: 73-69 at Purdue on 3/2/2021
Last Wisconsin win: 69-65 at Wisconsin on 2/18/2020
Coach: Greg Gard (129-72 in 7th season at Wisconsin)

