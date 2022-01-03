Wisconsin at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

The first goal of this season is a 25th Big Ten championship. Thanks to the heroics of Ron Harper Jr., Purdue is already up against it with a conference loss. Nebraska couldn’t finish the deal last night and help us by beating Ohio State, nor could Northwestern against Michigan State, so that makes tonight even more critical. We have 18 games left in this journey. It is a long road. We probably need to go at least 15-3 over the next 18 to have a shot, and that would also all but assure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament given our spotless non-conference record.
To get there, Mackey must be defended, and that means keeping it the house of horrors for the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin comes in 5-42 all-time in Mackey Arena. One of those wins came last season... in the NCAA Tournament first round game over North Carolina. Let’s keep that streak of dominance going, shall we?
Basketball GameDay Vitals
|Wisconsin Badgers
|Record: 10-2, 1-1 Big Ten
|From:
|Madison, WI
|Game Location:
|West Lafayette, IN
|Venue:
|Mackey Arena (14,240)
|Odds:
|Purdue by 12.5
|Date & Time:
|Monday, January 3, 2022, 7pm ET
|Streaming Radio
|TuneIn
|TV:
|BTN
|Live Stats:
|Purdue Sports
|KenPom
|39
|NET
|32
|Blog Representation:
|Bucky's 5th Quarter
|2020-21 Record
|18-13, 10-10 Big Ten
|Postseason Result:
|Lost to Baylor 76-63 in NCAA Tournament Second Round
|NCAA Tournament History:
|25 appearances, last in 2021. 1941 NCAA Champion
|Series With Purdue:
|Purdue leads 111-72
|Last Purdue win:
|73-69 at Purdue on 3/2/2021
|Last Wisconsin win:
|69-65 at Wisconsin on 2/18/2020
|Coach:
|Greg Gard (129-72 in 7th season at Wisconsin)
