Purdue at Iowa: GameThread & How to Watch

It’s time for our first rematch of the season. While Purdue three guaranteed rematches with the three teams it has lost to coming up, it must first go for the season sweep against Iowa. For the most part Purdue was in control in game 1. The Boilers led by as many as 19 and were up 15 with 8 minutes when Iowa cam roaring back to make it a 2-point game with two minutes left. Purdue was lucky to hang on, and became the No. 1 team in America a few days later.

That feels like a lifetime ago. No road games are easy in Big Ten play, but if Purdue is going to win the Big Ten this year this is as close to a must-win as you can get with three conference losses on the ledger. Jaden Ivey will be back. Purdue has won five of its past six. If we’re going to truly make a move in league play, it has to start now.