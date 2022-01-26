Purdue Football: Nic Caraway Makes a JUMP!

Nic Caraway.

Remember the name.

The now 4 star defensive end out of Texas, mostly went under the radar, with Purdue being his best offer.

He dominated at the senior bowl in San Antonio, tossing 4 and 5 star offensive lineman around regularly.

Now, he finds himself in the Rivals top 250, on their final update for the 2022 class, he is locked in at 105.

He will join Joe Strickland as defensive ends coming to Purdue, looking to replace production from George Karlaftis and DeMarcus Mitchell on the edge.

Drew and I both agree when he committed last June, that he had a college ready body and would make an impact sooner rather than later.

Well, Coach Mark Hagen lead the recruitment process on this one and he found a guy that has made one of the biggest ranking jumps that I have personally ever seen.

He has a lot of DeMarcus Mitchell to him, in my opinion. Quick first step, big aggressive hands, in which he loves to engage and just abuse the offensive lineman across from him. I would no be surprised at all if he is penciled in the day one lineups this fall.

Congratulations, Nic. We are looking forward to you working yourself into the “Den of Defensive Ends”.