Hammer and Rails Podcast - Big Ten Talk and Iowa Part 2

With a bit of a break between games Casey and I wanted to take the time to talk about the Big Ten as a whole. Who do we think the best team is? Where does Purdue rank among that list? Does Purdue still have a chance to bring home another Big Ten title? We talk about all this and more in the first half of the episode today.

In the second half of our episode we take a look at the second game of the season against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The first time these two played Purdue was able to walk away with a victory. Can they do the same this time given that Iowa is fully healthy now and there’s no word on if Jaden Ivey will be suiting up for the Boilermakers?

All of this and that lovely banter you’ve come to expect in today’s H&R podcast. Have a listen won’t you?