Purdue Women’s Basketball Recruiting: Emily Monson Commits!

In less than a week, Katie Gearlds has added two commitments to the Purdue women’s basketball 2023 recruiting class. Tennessee wing, Emily Monson, announced her commitment to the Boilermakers early Monday which followed Sophie Swanson announcing last week.

Monson is a 6’0” shooting guard/small forward who plays for Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Helping guide her team to a 16-0 record so far this season, Monson is averaging 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. Blackman has been dominating their opponents recently, and are coming off of a 69-14 win just last Thursday.

She chose the Boilermakers over offers from North Alabama, Murray State, Austin Peavy, and Eastern Tennessee State among others.

Based off of her highlight tape via MaxPreps, Monson plays as a stretch forward with a clean three-point stroke and can pull down rebounds efficiently. It remains to be seen how she will continue to develop and what Katie Gearlds’ plans for her are when she arrives on campus, but I could see her playing 2-4 at the collegiate level.

Purdue now has a four-player class for 2023 with Monson’s announcement this morning. She will arrive on campus with the aforementioned Swanson, McKenna Layden, and Rashunda Jones in the fall of 2023. That class has great depth and could most definitely play well together down the line.

As of right now, the 2022 and 2023 classes have 7 commitments combined and will be Katie Gearlds first full classes after she took over for Sharon Versyp in September. This season had some massive roster turnover with three starters transferring from the program, but the Boilermakers are set to lose 5 seniors (which could change due to the Covid year granted by the NCAA). Purdue could be set for another year of bringing in talent to help turn the program around.

Congratulations to Emily on her commitment and welcome to the Purdue family!