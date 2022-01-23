Northwestern at Purdue: GameThread and How to Watch

Thursday night needs to be the low point of the season.

Purdue just lost to a team that couldn't beat Penn State. It shut down their best player, but gave up a career night to a middling guard. It was an awful game for one of our best players, and we let them rush the floor for their best win in a decade because we couldn't grab one measly rebound.

Yeah, I am mad too.

Purdue needs to go, at minimum, 11-2 in the final 13 games to win the Big Ten and get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It is more than talented enough to do so, as even as poorly as it has played in some games of late, it is essentially two buzzer beaters away from leading the conference with 1 loss.

It is time to stop dicking around and play to your full potential.

Step to 11-2 begins by blowing out Northwestern at home.

Make a statement. There is no business whatsoever in this game being close.