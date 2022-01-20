 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Purdue at Indiana: GameThread & How to Watch

The best rivalry in college basketball is back.

It’s back.

Last year Purdue another sweep of the regular season series with the Indiana Hoosiers, but it was a little bit of a letdown as both games were played in empty arenas due to COVID protocols. Most of Purdue’s roster doesn't know what it is like to step into Assembly Hall against a full-throated hostile crowd.

Tonight, they will find out.

This has already been a huge week for Purdue with the double overtime win over first place Illinois on Monday in Champaign. A win tonight in Bloomington cements Purdue’s place as right back in the Big Ten race after a pair of early stumbles. It won’t be easy, of course. it is never easy, unless it is Purdue’s worst team of the last seven years marching in and taking a big wet dump on Bob Knight Day in the form of a double digit win.

Let’s get a sixth win in a row in Bloomington.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Indiana Hoosiers Record: 13-4, 4-3 Big Ten
From: Bloomington, IN
Game Location: Bloomington, IN
Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222)
Odds: Purdue by 3.5
Date & Time: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 7pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: Fox Sports 1
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 28
NET 34
Blog Representation: Crimson Quarry
2020-21 Record 12-15, 7-12 Big Ten
Postseason Result: None
NCAA Tournament History: 39 appearances, last in 2016. 5-time NCAA Champion
Series With Purdue: Purdue leads 124-89
Last Purdue win: 67-58 at Purdue on 3/6/2021
Last Indiana win: 77-73 at Indiana on 2/20/2016
Coach: Mike Woodson (13-4 in first season at Indiana)

