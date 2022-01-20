Purdue at Indiana: GameThread & How to Watch

It’s back.

Last year Purdue another sweep of the regular season series with the Indiana Hoosiers, but it was a little bit of a letdown as both games were played in empty arenas due to COVID protocols. Most of Purdue’s roster doesn't know what it is like to step into Assembly Hall against a full-throated hostile crowd.

Tonight, they will find out.

This has already been a huge week for Purdue with the double overtime win over first place Illinois on Monday in Champaign. A win tonight in Bloomington cements Purdue’s place as right back in the Big Ten race after a pair of early stumbles. It won’t be easy, of course. it is never easy, unless it is Purdue’s worst team of the last seven years marching in and taking a big wet dump on Bob Knight Day in the form of a double digit win.

Let’s get a sixth win in a row in Bloomington.