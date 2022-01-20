Purdue at Indiana: GameThread & How to Watch

It’s back.
Last year Purdue another sweep of the regular season series with the Indiana Hoosiers, but it was a little bit of a letdown as both games were played in empty arenas due to COVID protocols. Most of Purdue’s roster doesn't know what it is like to step into Assembly Hall against a full-throated hostile crowd.
Tonight, they will find out.
This has already been a huge week for Purdue with the double overtime win over first place Illinois on Monday in Champaign. A win tonight in Bloomington cements Purdue’s place as right back in the Big Ten race after a pair of early stumbles. It won’t be easy, of course. it is never easy, unless it is Purdue’s worst team of the last seven years marching in and taking a big wet dump on Bob Knight Day in the form of a double digit win.
Let’s get a sixth win in a row in Bloomington.
Basketball GameDay Vitals
|Indiana Hoosiers
|Record: 13-4, 4-3 Big Ten
|Indiana Hoosiers
|Record: 13-4, 4-3 Big Ten
|From:
|Bloomington, IN
|Game Location:
|Bloomington, IN
|Venue:
|Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222)
|Odds:
|Purdue by 3.5
|Date & Time:
|Thursday, January 20, 2022, 7pm ET
|Streaming Radio
|TuneIn
|TV:
|Fox Sports 1
|Live Stats:
|Purdue Sports
|KenPom
|28
|NET
|34
|Blog Representation:
|Crimson Quarry
|2020-21 Record
|12-15, 7-12 Big Ten
|Postseason Result:
|None
|NCAA Tournament History:
|39 appearances, last in 2016. 5-time NCAA Champion
|Series With Purdue:
|Purdue leads 124-89
|Last Purdue win:
|67-58 at Purdue on 3/6/2021
|Last Indiana win:
|77-73 at Indiana on 2/20/2016
|Coach:
|Mike Woodson (13-4 in first season at Indiana)
