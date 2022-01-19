Purdue Women’s Basketball Recruiting: Sophie Swanson Commits!

Katie Gearlds and Purdue women’s basketball picked up an intriguing commitment from Sophie Swanson Wednesday evening after an announcement via Twitter.

Swanson is a 5’10 shooting guard out of Barrington, Illinois for the class of 2023. She has led Barrington High School to a 17-5 record thus far this season and is one of the better prospects out of Illinois in her class.

Purdue beat out a long list of nearly 20 offers to Swanson, which included Wisconsin, Illinois, Alabama, and over a dozen mid-major schools as well. Swanson was definitely a coveted recruit in the class of 2023.

Just yesterday, Swanson dropped a career-high of 42 points in a Barrington win which included 6 three-pointers. She broke her own school record just a few weeks after scoring 37 points in another winning performance. As those two games indicate, this kid can score at a tremendous clip.

Watching some of her highlight tapes, it’s easy to see why Katie Gearlds wanted her to join the Boilermakers. She can score in a variety of ways and has an impressive arsenal on the offensive end of the floor. Swanson is able to come off a screen to hit a three, spot-up, create her own shot, and has a quick release.

Swanson now joins Rashunda Jones and McKenna Layden who is the younger sister of Boilermaker star Madison Layden as the third commitment in the class of 2023 for Purdue. Katie Gearlds and the Boilermaker’s staff is putting together some very solid recruiting classes moving forward in West Lafayette.

Congratulations to Sophie on her commitment and welcome to the Purdue family!