Hammer and Rails Podcast - Double OT Victory at Illinois & IU Sucks

We are back with you one day early this week because the IU game is Thursday and we want to give you all plenty of time to digest what we talk about today. We start off with some light discussion about Purdue memorabilia and the conversation takes a turn when Casey asks about Cactus Cups. That’s a whole tangent involving what our go to drink at the Cactus was and I tell a couple of Cactus stories that are appropriate for all audiences.

After that really fun tangent we talk about the Illinois victory in double overtime and how impressive Purdue was. Zach Edey and Sasha Stefanovic were the standouts to us but maybe there’s someone else who stands out to you. We touch on Eric Hunter Jr. and his improvement these two most recent games.

After the break we discuss the upcoming game against IU and we take this opportunity to remind people that IU still sucks. We look back at their coaching history since the dismissal of Bob Knight and compare it to Purdue. We also compare Assembly Hall (or whatever its full name is now) vs. Mackey Arena. Finally, we begrudgingly look ahead to the actual game between IU and Purdue.

