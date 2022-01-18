VIDEO: Interview With Purdue Women’s Basketball Alum & 1999 National Champion, Stephanie White!

One of the all-time greatest Boilermakers, Stephanie White, was kind enough to sit down for an interview! White came on to talk about her upcoming induction into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame later this year, reflecting on her days with Purdue women’s basketball, talking about the evolution of women in sports and much more!
Thank you to Stephanie for taking the time to do this and to our fearless leader, T-Mill, for allowing me to share this with everyone. You can watch the full interview using the link below and scroll down for a brief outline of the conversation.
During the interview, Stephanie and I talked about:
- Her upcoming Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame induction
- Being inducted in the same class as current Purdue men’s basketball head coach, Matt Painter.
- The growth of women in sports, and how it has changed since she was growing up playing basketball.
- How the WNBA trending upward and other athletes showing a great level of support for them.
- The pride she takes in representing Indiana as a basketball player and person.
- Reflecting on her phenomenal career at Purdue, winning a National Championship and collecting a long list of accolades in West Lafayette.
- How all of her experiences have helped her in her coaching career and broadcasting career thus far.
- Much more!
Loading comments...