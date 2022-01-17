College Basketball Rankings January 17: Back in the Top 5

It is strange to play at noon on a Monday and have our ranking get updated mid-game, but that is what we have today. As I write this Purdue leads at halftime, and it is a Purdue team that took advantage of last week’s chaos to move back into the top 5 nationally.

But for how long? It is still a very difficult week with the Illinois game currently happening and the Indiana game later in the week, but top 5 again looks good and shows that the path to a No. 1 seed is still wide open.

Let’s keep doing work.

Gonzaga (25) 1,486 Auburn (36) 1,482 Arizona 1,320 Purdue 1,255 Baylor 1,238 Duke 1,205 Kansas 1,192 Wisconsin 1,056 UCLA 1,041 Houston 1,036 Villanova 908 Kentucky 804 LSU 738 Michigan State 681 Iowa State 665 USC 618 Illinois 521 Texas Tech 509 Ohio State 465 Xavier 427 Providence 350 Loyola-Chicago 193 Texas 185 Tennessee 98 Connecticut 73

Others receiving votes:

Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (FL) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2