College Basketball Rankings January 17: Back in the Top 5

but for how long?

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Purdue Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

It is strange to play at noon on a Monday and have our ranking get updated mid-game, but that is what we have today. As I write this Purdue leads at halftime, and it is a Purdue team that took advantage of last week’s chaos to move back into the top 5 nationally.

But for how long? It is still a very difficult week with the Illinois game currently happening and the Indiana game later in the week, but top 5 again looks good and shows that the path to a No. 1 seed is still wide open.

Let’s keep doing work.

  1. Gonzaga (25) 1,486
  2. Auburn (36) 1,482
  3. Arizona 1,320
  4. Purdue 1,255
  5. Baylor 1,238
  6. Duke 1,205
  7. Kansas 1,192
  8. Wisconsin 1,056
  9. UCLA 1,041
  10. Houston 1,036
  11. Villanova 908
  12. Kentucky 804
  13. LSU 738
  14. Michigan State 681
  15. Iowa State 665
  16. USC 618
  17. Illinois 521
  18. Texas Tech 509
  19. Ohio State 465
  20. Xavier 427
  21. Providence 350
  22. Loyola-Chicago 193
  23. Texas 185
  24. Tennessee 98
  25. Connecticut 73

Others receiving votes:

Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (FL) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2

