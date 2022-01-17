College Basketball Rankings January 17: Back in the Top 5

It is strange to play at noon on a Monday and have our ranking get updated mid-game, but that is what we have today. As I write this Purdue leads at halftime, and it is a Purdue team that took advantage of last week’s chaos to move back into the top 5 nationally.
But for how long? It is still a very difficult week with the Illinois game currently happening and the Indiana game later in the week, but top 5 again looks good and shows that the path to a No. 1 seed is still wide open.
Let’s keep doing work.
- Gonzaga (25) 1,486
- Auburn (36) 1,482
- Arizona 1,320
- Purdue 1,255
- Baylor 1,238
- Duke 1,205
- Kansas 1,192
- Wisconsin 1,056
- UCLA 1,041
- Houston 1,036
- Villanova 908
- Kentucky 804
- LSU 738
- Michigan State 681
- Iowa State 665
- USC 618
- Illinois 521
- Texas Tech 509
- Ohio State 465
- Xavier 427
- Providence 350
- Loyola-Chicago 193
- Texas 185
- Tennessee 98
- Connecticut 73
Others receiving votes:
Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (FL) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2
