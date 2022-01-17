Hammer and Rails Podcast - Post Nebraska and Pre-Illinois

The Hammer and Rails podcast is back on this fine Monday morning. Given that today is the MLK holiday and that Purdue plays at Noon let’s hope that you can listen to this one early because otherwise the entire second half of this podcast with either be prophetic or cringe-worthy.

To start off the pod we discuss the recent Purdue women’s loss to IU. But hey, it’s not all bad with the women’s team. It looks like this Gearlds woman might be a good coach. She just hasn’t had time to put her stamp on all parts of the program yet. Given time, Casey I both think that the team is headed in the right direction.

Following this we discuss the Purdue blowout victory over Nebraska from last week. Nebraska obviously not the best program in the conference but anytime you can have a dominant performance against a conference opponent you will take it. We talk about the great play of the big men and the problems with Purdue’s shooting this game. We also talk about Coach Painter being mic’d up and how fun it was. I drop in a Matt Painter story of my own.

Finally, after the break we talk about today’s game against Illinois and what Purdue has to do to win. We talk about what might be a wash at the center position and why Casey thinks that guard play is going to be the key to this game.

Take a listen, rate, review, Hammer that subscribe button. Let's all have a nice holiday and Boiler Up!