Purdue at Illinois: GameThread & How to Watch

Game 1 of very big week.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Illinois Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

It is a huge week for Purdue basketball, one that will likely decide if there will still be a shot at a 25th Big Ten Championship. Purdue is already up against it with the losses to Rutgers and Wisconsin, but thanks to Northwestern’s upset in East Lansing on Saturday the Boilers are right back in the race. For how long depends on this week.

Step one is today at Illinois. The Illini are the last team unbeaten in Big Ten play, so a loss today moves Purdue three back already, while a win means Purdue maintains a “win out and win the Big Ten” possibility where it needs no outside helps. Thursday is an always tough trip to Bloomington, where the Hoosiers are probably due for a win over the Boilers. Finally, on Sunday we come home to face a Northwestern team that is dangerous, as Michigan State found out.

It’s a tense week. 3-0 opens the door very wide for the Big Ten and No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. 2-1 has the hopes on life support. Anything less will cause a full fledged panic.

Take step 1 today.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Illinois Fighting Illini Record: 13-3, 6-0 Big Ten
From: Champaign, IL
Game Location: Champaign, IL
Venue: State Farm Center (15,544)
Odds: Illinois by 2
Date & Time: Monday, January 17, 2022, Noon ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: FOX
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 11
NET 11
Blog Representation: The Champaign Room
2020-21 Record 24-7, 16-4 Big Ten
Postseason Result: Lost to Loyola-Chicago 71-58 in NCAA Tournament Second Round
NCAA Tournament History: 31 appearances, last in 2021. 2005 NCAA Runner-up
Series With Purdue: Purdue leads 102-90
Last Purdue win: 73-56 at Purdue on 2/27/2019
Last Illinois win: 66-58 at Illinois on 1/2/2021
Coach: Brad Underwood (84-59 in 5th year at Illinois, 193-86 overall)

