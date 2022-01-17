Purdue at Illinois: GameThread & How to Watch

It is a huge week for Purdue basketball, one that will likely decide if there will still be a shot at a 25th Big Ten Championship. Purdue is already up against it with the losses to Rutgers and Wisconsin, but thanks to Northwestern’s upset in East Lansing on Saturday the Boilers are right back in the race. For how long depends on this week.

Step one is today at Illinois. The Illini are the last team unbeaten in Big Ten play, so a loss today moves Purdue three back already, while a win means Purdue maintains a “win out and win the Big Ten” possibility where it needs no outside helps. Thursday is an always tough trip to Bloomington, where the Hoosiers are probably due for a win over the Boilers. Finally, on Sunday we come home to face a Northwestern team that is dangerous, as Michigan State found out.

It’s a tense week. 3-0 opens the door very wide for the Big Ten and No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. 2-1 has the hopes on life support. Anything less will cause a full fledged panic.

Take step 1 today.