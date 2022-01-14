Nebraska at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

We’ve already blown out Nebraska-Omaha in Mackey Arena, now it is time to play the main campus of Nebraska-Lincoln. The Cornhuskers come in winless in Big Ten play, but that does not mean they are a real bottom feeder. They have been competitive in most games for about 30-35 minutes. They took Ohio State to overtime and played Illinois tough in their last game. They also played Michigan State well in East Lansing.

For Purdue, this is supposed to be the “easier” game before two very critical games at Illinois and Indiana. With a pair of conference losses already on the ledger we cannot afford to drop a game like this at home. Purdue hasn’t truly played well since beating Butler in the Crossroads, and even the two games before that were bad.

This needs to be the game where we finally round into form and start looking like ourselves again.