Purdue Football: WAY Too Early Defensive 2 Deep

Yesterday, we looked at the offensive side of the ball.

Today, we will look at the defensive side of the ball.

Purdue will be losing Brad Lambert, one of three Co-Dcs but he was the one calling the defense on Saturdays. So, there will be change, once again, but whoever takes over the play calling on Saturdays for the defense, will have a veteran defense, though a defense looking for some pass rush.

Defensive End:

Jack Sullivan - Senior Joe Anderson - Junior

Nose:

Lawrence Johnson - Senior Demarjhe Lewis - Sophomore

Tackle:

Branson Deen - Senior Prince Boyd - Sophomore

“LEO”:

Scotty Humpich - Senior Kydran Jenkins - Sophomore

Will:

OC Brothers - Junior Yanni Karlaftis - RS Freshman

Mike:

Kieren Douglas - Grad Semisi Fakasiieiki - Grad

Sam:

Jalen Graham - Senior Clyde Washington - Sophomore

Corner:

Cory Trice - Senior Tee Denson - Junior

Corner:

Jamari Brown - Senior OR Reese Taylor - Senior

Strong Safety:

Marvin Grant Jr - Senior Sanoussi Kane - Junior

Free Safety:

Cam Allen - Senior Chris Jefferson - Grad

Thoughts: