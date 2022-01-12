Purdue Football: WAY Too Early Offensive 2 Deep

A truly fun season.

But, we have some departures. But, more so than anything, we have a ton of guys returning and I am ready to look at a way too early offensive two deep.

Let me know if you think I missed something in the comments, no one is perfect, okay?!

Quarterback:

Aidan O’Connell - 6th Year Austin Burton - Grad

Running Back:

King Doerue - Senior Sampson James - Senior Dylan Downing - Sophomore

Wide Receiver:

Milton Wright - Senior Mershawn Rice - Sophomore

Wide Receiver:

Broc Thompson - Senior Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen - Sophomore

Slot:

Tyrone Tracy Jr - Senior T.J. Sheffield - Junior

Tight End:

Payne Durham - Senior Garrett Miller - Junior

Left Tackle:

Eric Miller - Senior Mahamane Moussa - RS Freshman

Left Guard:

Spencer Holstege - Junior Marcus Mbow - RS Freshman

Center:

Gus Hartwig - Junior Spencer Holstege - Junior

Right Guard:

Sione Finau - Senior Josh Kaltenberger - Sophomore

Right Tackle:

Cam Craig - Junior Mahamane Moussa - RS Freshman

Thoughts: