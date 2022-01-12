Purdue Football: WAY Too Early Offensive 2 Deep

A truly fun season.
But, we have some departures. But, more so than anything, we have a ton of guys returning and I am ready to look at a way too early offensive two deep.
Let me know if you think I missed something in the comments, no one is perfect, okay?!
Quarterback:
- Aidan O’Connell - 6th Year
- Austin Burton - Grad
Running Back:
- King Doerue - Senior
- Sampson James - Senior
- Dylan Downing - Sophomore
Wide Receiver:
- Milton Wright - Senior
- Mershawn Rice - Sophomore
Wide Receiver:
- Broc Thompson - Senior
- Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen - Sophomore
Slot:
- Tyrone Tracy Jr - Senior
- T.J. Sheffield - Junior
Tight End:
- Payne Durham - Senior
- Garrett Miller - Junior
Left Tackle:
- Eric Miller - Senior
- Mahamane Moussa - RS Freshman
Left Guard:
- Spencer Holstege - Junior
- Marcus Mbow - RS Freshman
Center:
- Gus Hartwig - Junior
- Spencer Holstege - Junior
Right Guard:
- Sione Finau - Senior
- Josh Kaltenberger - Sophomore
Right Tackle:
- Cam Craig - Junior
- Mahamane Moussa - RS Freshman
Thoughts:
- There are plenty of weapons on this team to move forward in 2022, even after losing Zander Horvath, David Bell, and Jackson Anthrop. Enter the now WR1, Milton Wright or Broc Thompson. Milton appears to have some work to do in the classroom first, but Broc proved very capable of being a WR1 against Tennessee. Transfer Tyrone Tracy Jr will be a solid addition to the slot, but do not rule out TJ Sheffield dominating snaps there as well.
- At Running back, we have to wonder who will start. Will Sampson James walk in and start? King has proven to be serviceable, but has not been used a ton in the pass game. Downing is a true bruiser - could Tracy be used out of the backfield some? Will we see a RB transfer in? We had one, then he decided not to come.
- For the first time in the Brohm Era, we have a bonified locked in QB1. AOC is returning and will 100% be the guy. Austin Burton has announced he is coming back for his last year of eligibility. I would pencil those two in as the top 2 guys. I am curious about Alaimo, how has he progressed? Could he be the back up? Brady Allen should now have the chance to redshirt, he is the best QB Brohm has recruited.
- Payne Durham and Garrett Miller are back at TE and should be one of the better duos in the conference.
- The offensive line is finally old. A couple of seniors, 3 juniors, and young and upcoming depth. This group got better the back half of the season, I hope momentum continues. Finau, a transfer, will fill in for Witt, who had one year as a Boilermaker.
