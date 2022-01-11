 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Final College Football AP Poll: Purdue Finishes 29th

For the first time in ages, Purdue receives votes in the final AP Poll.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Football: Music City Bowl-Purdue at Tennessee Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a long time since Purdue closed a season in the AP top 25. In fact, there has been only 16 times in the history of Purdue football where it appeared in the final poll, with the last time coming in 2003, where it was 18th. A year later Purdue received 10 votes in the final poll despite losing five of the final seven games of the season. That was the last time Purdue was anywhere near the final AP top 25...

...until now.

With Georgia winning the national title last night we can close the 2021 college football season. The final AP Poll was released overnight and while Purdue was not in it after a 9-4 season, it came close, finishing 29th.

  1. Georgia (61) 1,521
  2. Alabama 1,464
  3. Michigan 1,361
  4. Cincinnati 1,349
  5. Baylor 1,259
  6. Ohio State 1,247
  7. Oklahoma State 1,177
  8. Notre Dame 1,039
  9. Michigan State 1,026
  10. Oklahoma 966
  11. Mississippi 926
  12. Utah 851
  13. Pittsburgh 741
  14. Clemson 538
  15. Wake Forest 533
  16. Louisiana-Lafayette 517
  17. Houston 513
  18. Kentucky 446
  19. BYU 435
  20. North Carolina State 382
  21. Arkansas 371
  22. Oregon 364
  23. Iowa 171
  24. Utah State 163
  25. San Diego State 137

Others receiving votes:

Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno State 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1

Not bad for a season that had low expectations. Purdue ended up playing six of the top 28 and beat two of them. It also sets the stage for a potential preseason top 25 with Aidan O’Connell returning.

