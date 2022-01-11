Final College Football AP Poll: Purdue Finishes 29th

It’s been a long time since Purdue closed a season in the AP top 25. In fact, there has been only 16 times in the history of Purdue football where it appeared in the final poll, with the last time coming in 2003, where it was 18th. A year later Purdue received 10 votes in the final poll despite losing five of the final seven games of the season. That was the last time Purdue was anywhere near the final AP top 25...

...until now.

With Georgia winning the national title last night we can close the 2021 college football season. The final AP Poll was released overnight and while Purdue was not in it after a 9-4 season, it came close, finishing 29th.

Georgia (61) 1,521 Alabama 1,464 Michigan 1,361 Cincinnati 1,349 Baylor 1,259 Ohio State 1,247 Oklahoma State 1,177 Notre Dame 1,039 Michigan State 1,026 Oklahoma 966 Mississippi 926 Utah 851 Pittsburgh 741 Clemson 538 Wake Forest 533 Louisiana-Lafayette 517 Houston 513 Kentucky 446 BYU 435 North Carolina State 382 Arkansas 371 Oregon 364 Iowa 171 Utah State 163 San Diego State 137

Others receiving votes:

Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno State 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1

Not bad for a season that had low expectations. Purdue ended up playing six of the top 28 and beat two of them. It also sets the stage for a potential preseason top 25 with Aidan O’Connell returning.