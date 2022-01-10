VIDEO: Interview With Purdue Wide Receiver & Music City Bowl MVP, Broc Thompson!

After one of the most impressive Purdue football performances of all time, Broc Thompson was kind enough to sit down for a Zoom interview! Thompson played through micro-fractures in both of his tibias and a torn meniscus to not only play but win Music City Bowl Game MVP with a line of 7 catches, 217 yards, and 2 touchdowns in the Boilermaker’s win over Tennessee.

Thank you to Broc for taking the time to do this and being the perfect representative of what a Boilermaker is. Also, a thank you to our fearless leader, T-Mill for allowing me to share this with everyone. You can watch the full interview using the link below and scroll down for more information on the conversation and Broc!

During the interview, Broc and I talked about: