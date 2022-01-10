 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College Basketball Rankings January 10

You lose, you drop.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

It is clear Purdue has work to do. Saturday was better against Penn State, but since achieving the No. 1 ranking things have not looked good for the most part. The Boilers lost to a red hot Wisconsin team last Monday, but at least the Badgers followed it up with a good win over Iowa and a solid road win at Maryland. They are playing like one of the best teams in the country right now.

That loss dropped Purdue, but there were a few other top 10 losses in a week that saw some big shakeups in the rankings. The good news is that the Boilers still have the inside track to a solid finish and a No. 1 seed in March, but it has work to do. It needs to improve its defense and get out of its current funk. Even then, 13-2 and in the top 10 in mid-January is a good spot to complain from.

  1. Baylor (61) 1,525
  2. Gonzaga 1,440
  3. UCLA 1,376
  4. Auburn 1,193
  5. USC 1,152
  6. Arizona 1,144
  7. Purdue 1,139
  8. Duke 1,130
  9. Kansas 1,031
  10. Michigan State 1,011
  11. Houston 949
  12. LSU 889
  13. Wisconsin 784
  14. Villanova 682
  15. Iowa State 648
  16. Ohio State 510
  17. Xavier 453
  18. Kentucky 438
  19. Texas Tech 373
  20. Seton Hall 342
  21. Texas 282
  22. Tennessee 277
  23. Providence 250
  24. Alabama 237
  25. Illinois 208

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami (FL) 65, West Virginia 20, Connecticut 17, Indiana 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, BYU 2, Iowa 2, San Francisco 2

