College Basketball Rankings January 10

It is clear Purdue has work to do. Saturday was better against Penn State, but since achieving the No. 1 ranking things have not looked good for the most part. The Boilers lost to a red hot Wisconsin team last Monday, but at least the Badgers followed it up with a good win over Iowa and a solid road win at Maryland. They are playing like one of the best teams in the country right now.
That loss dropped Purdue, but there were a few other top 10 losses in a week that saw some big shakeups in the rankings. The good news is that the Boilers still have the inside track to a solid finish and a No. 1 seed in March, but it has work to do. It needs to improve its defense and get out of its current funk. Even then, 13-2 and in the top 10 in mid-January is a good spot to complain from.
- Baylor (61) 1,525
- Gonzaga 1,440
- UCLA 1,376
- Auburn 1,193
- USC 1,152
- Arizona 1,144
- Purdue 1,139
- Duke 1,130
- Kansas 1,031
- Michigan State 1,011
- Houston 949
- LSU 889
- Wisconsin 784
- Villanova 682
- Iowa State 648
- Ohio State 510
- Xavier 453
- Kentucky 438
- Texas Tech 373
- Seton Hall 342
- Texas 282
- Tennessee 277
- Providence 250
- Alabama 237
- Illinois 208
Others receiving votes:
Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami (FL) 65, West Virginia 20, Connecticut 17, Indiana 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, BYU 2, Iowa 2, San Francisco 2
