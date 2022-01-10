College Basketball Rankings January 10

It is clear Purdue has work to do. Saturday was better against Penn State, but since achieving the No. 1 ranking things have not looked good for the most part. The Boilers lost to a red hot Wisconsin team last Monday, but at least the Badgers followed it up with a good win over Iowa and a solid road win at Maryland. They are playing like one of the best teams in the country right now.

That loss dropped Purdue, but there were a few other top 10 losses in a week that saw some big shakeups in the rankings. The good news is that the Boilers still have the inside track to a solid finish and a No. 1 seed in March, but it has work to do. It needs to improve its defense and get out of its current funk. Even then, 13-2 and in the top 10 in mid-January is a good spot to complain from.

Baylor (61) 1,525 Gonzaga 1,440 UCLA 1,376 Auburn 1,193 USC 1,152 Arizona 1,144 Purdue 1,139 Duke 1,130 Kansas 1,031 Michigan State 1,011 Houston 949 LSU 889 Wisconsin 784 Villanova 682 Iowa State 648 Ohio State 510 Xavier 453 Kentucky 438 Texas Tech 373 Seton Hall 342 Texas 282 Tennessee 277 Providence 250 Alabama 237 Illinois 208

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami (FL) 65, West Virginia 20, Connecticut 17, Indiana 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, BYU 2, Iowa 2, San Francisco 2