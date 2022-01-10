The Hammer and Rails Podcast - Penn State Victory

The Hammer and Rails podcast is back. We discuss the question of our time to start out. What does Purdue do at the 4 position? Is it Mason Gillis or Caleb Furst? Casey and I take different but not completely different roads here. This one was a fun one to discuss. Let us know in the comments who you think is right and what you think Purdue should do at the 4 position.

Following this we give a special shoutout to the Purdue women’s basketball team who is currently on a 5 game winning streak. Let’s go!

Then we discuss the recent departures from the Purdue football staff. On the wide receivers coach position I throw out two well known names that I would love to see be given the opportunity to come home to Purdue. Will that happen? Who knows, but speculation of coaching candidates is always fn.

Finally, we recap the Penn State game and talk about what went right and wrong in this game. Purdue still isn’t playing like we think they are capable of playing but a Big Ten road victory is certainly a step in the right direction.

