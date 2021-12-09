Purdue at Rutgers: GameThread & How to Watch

It is always tricky on the road in Big Ten play. If you want to win he title you need to hold serve at home, preferably going 10-0, then get at least 6 road games. In some places it is easier. Northwestern is often a friendly place for road wins. In others, it is harder. Rutgers is struggling to gain any traction this season, but they have beaten Purdue three straight times, are tough at home, they went to the NCAAs and won a game last year, and they have the motivation of getting the No. 1 team in the country at home.
Purdue is often the hunter when ranked teams come to Mackey, but now we’re the hunted headed to the RAC. This is a dangerous team with talent and experience. Purdue needs to be on its guard and get that first precious road win in conference play at a venue where Lafayette already won.
Basketball GameDay Vitals
|Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|Record: 4-4, 0-1
|Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|Record: 4-4, 0-1
|From:
|Piscataway, NJ
|Game Location:
|Piscataway, NJ
|Venue:
|Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000)
|Odds:
|Purdue by 12.5
|Date & Time:
|Thursday, December 9, 2021 7pm ET
|Streaming Radio
|TuneIn
|TV:
|BTN
|Live Stats:
|Purdue Sports
|KenPom
|99
|NET
|216
|Blog Representation:
|On the Banks
|2020-21 Record
|16-12, 10-10 Big Ten
|Postseason Result:
|Lost to Houston 63-60 in NCAA Tournament Second Round
|NCAA Tournament History:
|7 appearances, last in 2021. 1976 Final Four
|Series With Purdue:
|Purdue leads 12-4
|Last Purdue win:
|89-54 at Purdue on 1/15/2019
|Last Rutgers win:
|81-76 at Rutgers on 12/29/2020
|Coach:
|Steve Pikiell (84-81 in 6th year at Rutgers, 281-256 overall)
Loading comments...