Purdue at Rutgers: GameThread & How to Watch

It is always tricky on the road in Big Ten play. If you want to win he title you need to hold serve at home, preferably going 10-0, then get at least 6 road games. In some places it is easier. Northwestern is often a friendly place for road wins. In others, it is harder. Rutgers is struggling to gain any traction this season, but they have beaten Purdue three straight times, are tough at home, they went to the NCAAs and won a game last year, and they have the motivation of getting the No. 1 team in the country at home.

Purdue is often the hunter when ranked teams come to Mackey, but now we’re the hunted headed to the RAC. This is a dangerous team with talent and experience. Purdue needs to be on its guard and get that first precious road win in conference play at a venue where Lafayette already won.