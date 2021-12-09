 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Purdue at Rutgers: GameThread & How to Watch

The first true road game of 2021.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Rutgers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It is always tricky on the road in Big Ten play. If you want to win he title you need to hold serve at home, preferably going 10-0, then get at least 6 road games. In some places it is easier. Northwestern is often a friendly place for road wins. In others, it is harder. Rutgers is struggling to gain any traction this season, but they have beaten Purdue three straight times, are tough at home, they went to the NCAAs and won a game last year, and they have the motivation of getting the No. 1 team in the country at home.

Purdue is often the hunter when ranked teams come to Mackey, but now we’re the hunted headed to the RAC. This is a dangerous team with talent and experience. Purdue needs to be on its guard and get that first precious road win in conference play at a venue where Lafayette already won.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Record: 4-4, 0-1
From: Piscataway, NJ
Game Location: Piscataway, NJ
Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000)
Odds: Purdue by 12.5
Date & Time: Thursday, December 9, 2021 7pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: BTN
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 99
NET 216
Blog Representation: On the Banks
2020-21 Record 16-12, 10-10 Big Ten
Postseason Result: Lost to Houston 63-60 in NCAA Tournament Second Round
NCAA Tournament History: 7 appearances, last in 2021. 1976 Final Four
Series With Purdue: Purdue leads 12-4
Last Purdue win: 89-54 at Purdue on 1/15/2019
Last Rutgers win: 81-76 at Rutgers on 12/29/2020
Coach: Steve Pikiell (84-81 in 6th year at Rutgers, 281-256 overall)

