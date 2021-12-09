Hammer and Rails Podcast - Purdue Unanimous #1, Rutgers Preview, and Waffle House Date is Set!

Casey and I are back just in time for you to learn about tonight’s Purdue Basketball against Rutgers. You’ll learn about the Rutgers defense, middling, and the Rutgers offense, very bad, and as an added bonus you’ll learn details about Merrimack.

We start the podcast this week by discussing the news that both George Karlaftis and David Bell are now off to the NFL. Casey and I discuss the possibility of them not playing the bowl game. Keep in mind there’s been nothing official on this, only whispers, but it’s a topic of conversation that we wanted to touch on.

After that we go into what we felt like when we actually saw Purdue at the top of the rankings and how long we think they can stay on top. We take a gander at the schedule to see when the team might be challenged and if/when the team might lose.

Finally, and most importantly Casey has made a final decision on when he’s heading to Waffle House and how you can help. It’s going to be an interesting day for him. I don’t envy him one bit.

Take a listen and let us know your thoughts. Let’s get ready for Rutgers tonight at 7:00 PM.