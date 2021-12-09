Purdue Football: David Bell Makes it Official, Headed to the NFL

David Bell makes it official.

He is headed to the NFL.

I am blessed beyond measure to do the thing I love everyday, and now at the professional level. Thank you Purdue for being home, thank you to my incomparable support system & thank you God.Boiler up forever! pic.twitter.com/rNK6q4h13c — David Bell 3️⃣ (@DB3LL) December 8, 2021

Just like GK, you cannot blame him.

David Bell can be argued that he is the best Purdue Wide Receiver Ever. The smooth route runner is just yards away from the single season yards record, which he will get if he plays in the Bowl Game.

He exploded onto the scene as a freshman, then had a solid COVID season, which was obviously abbreviated and this year, he is the best wide receiver in the country. I am not biased at all though,

David Bell has a wide projection across multiple NFL Mock Drafts.

Some say late round 1. Some say early third round. Either way, go get that money young man. I do think, he would look great in the Indianapolis Blue, staying home in the Boilermaker State.

Take a look at David Bell’s Draft Projection Profile.

Best of luck, David! Boiler Up!