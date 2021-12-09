 clock menu more-arrow no yes

VIDEO: Interview With CBS Sports Senior Writer, Jerry Palm!

Jerry has one heck of a story from Purdue to now!

By dubjell6

Purdue University graduate, CBS Sports Senior Writer, and a former member of the Purdue All-American Marching Band, Jerry Palm, was kind enough to spend some time talking during an interview! Jerry has parlayed a computer science background and his love of sports into a career that was not thought of when he began his work back in the early 1990s. He has continued to be a mainstay in the college football and basketball media for over a decade with CBS Sports with his bracketology and bowl game projections.

Thank you to Jerry for taking the time to do this and to our fearless leader T-Mill for allowing me to share this with everyone. You can watch the full interview using the link below and scroll down for a rough outline of the conversation!

During the interview, Jerry Palm and I discussed:

  • His crazy career path from a computer science major at Purdue to his current job.
  • How he got into sports analytics in 1993 and the process of starting to do it as a hobby which has now turned into something that thousands of people do each year.
  • The beginning of the sports analytics movement and how it has evolved
  • Combining his love of numbers and sports
  • His advice for people getting into the sports media industry,
  • The Purdue men’s basketball team reaching No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll for the first tine in school history
  • How different his days at Purdue were in terms of athletics compared to what Purdue fans have now.
  • Playing in the Purdue All-American Marching Band
  • Much more!

