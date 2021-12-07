2021 Music City Bowl: Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)

Our last visit tot he music city... did not go well to say the least. can things go better against a Tennessee Volunteers team that is playing a virtual home game? We shall see. Purdue has certainly played like a much better football team this season than it did two years ago. Getting a ninth victory for the first time in 18 years would be a tremendous capper to a surprising season and build a lot of momentum into a very promising 2022.

Of course, it is never easy to beat SEC teams. Tennessee features a dynamic and balanced offense that will test our Boilers. It could be a shootout. We can expect to see some big plays and there will definitely be some points. I don’t think Purdue is as overmatched as it was in 2018 against Auburn, so hopefully we can keep this close and snag a nice win.