Purdue Football: Karlaftis Makes it Official, Headed to the NFL

We all knew it was going to happen.

But, yesterday, GK made it official, he will be headed to the NFL Draft.

Ever grateful ever true pic.twitter.com/XkE92rV4N5 — George Karlaftis III (@TheGK3) December 7, 2021

George, who will be our highest drafted player since Ryan Kerrigan in 2011 (He went Round 1 Pick 16 to the Redskins or Football Team, whatever).

There is a pretty wide project of GK, I have seen some mocks that have him being selected as early as 5 and some having him go in the early 20s.

Mel Kiper, who is probably the most well known NFL Draft evaluator and predictor, has GK as his 21st ranked prospect in the 2022 draft.

At 6-4, 275 Pounds, GK has a NFL ready body to play defensive end. He will improve as a pass rusher in the NFL, but how he stops the run is already NFL ready.

Take a look HERE, to see the consensus and all of the different spots that Mock Drafts have GK Going.

It is still to be determined if he will play or not in the Bowl Game, but, I think we can all understand if he chooses not to.