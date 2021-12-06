The Music City Bowl: 5 Thoughts After Announcement

Purdue is headed back to Nashville.
We don’t talk about the last trip there.
Actually, what last trip there? This is our first time in the Music City Bowl! Right? Right.
Purdue is headed into what will be essentially a home game for the Tennessee Volunteers. We can get revenge from when Jeff Brohm was allegedly named their HC a couple years ago, then wasn’t, then was?
Who knows.
Here are my knee jerk reactions following the announcement and some basic thoughts.
- Points to be scored. - Purdue has been scoring points at a much higher clip since we hit our mid season stride with AOC at Quarterback. Overall, we score 28 PPG, but that is with several low scoring games in the 1st half of the season. The Vols however, score a bunch if points, scoring 39 PPG, good for 16th in the nation. They also allow 28 PPG and Purdue does only allow 20 PPG.
- How can we stop the quarterback? - Hendon Hooker, a Va Tech transfer, is a do it all dual threat QB. At 6-4, 220 pounds he has great size too. He has over 2500 yards passing this season and over 500 yards rushing. Combined he has 31 Touchdowns. I would let him beat us with his leg before I let his arm dominate.
- Will Karlaftis and Bell play? - They have declared for the NFL draft, but will they play? This is always a discussion with potential early round picks. I would love to see them both play for their first bowl victory for our Boilermakers. I totally understand if they choose not to, but I am holding out hope they play.
- Will there be plenty of Purdue Fans? - After jus traveling there a few years ago, how will the Boilers travel this time around? I would assume that it will be a lesser crowd, as many may not go to the same bowl experience, but, you never know.
- Why did Penn State get the Outback Bowl with a lesser record? - I was very frustrated to see that Penn State received a bid to the Outback Bowl vs Arkansas when they did not have a better record than us. But, it is all about brand and they believe Penn State will make them more money. I digress.
Loading comments...