The Music City Bowl: 5 Thoughts After Announcement

Purdue is headed back to Nashville.

We don’t talk about the last trip there.

Actually, what last trip there? This is our first time in the Music City Bowl! Right? Right.

Purdue is headed into what will be essentially a home game for the Tennessee Volunteers. We can get revenge from when Jeff Brohm was allegedly named their HC a couple years ago, then wasn’t, then was?

Who knows.

Here are my knee jerk reactions following the announcement and some basic thoughts.