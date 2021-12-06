College Basketball Rankings December 6: Your #1 Purdue Boilermakers

This week marks the 380th time in school history Purdue has appeared in the AP top 25 for men’s basketball. That is 19th all-time amongst Division 1 programs. The women’s team has appeared 363 times, 16th most on that side of the ledger, and reached No. 1 for four weeks total in 1999 before winning the national championship. The football team has been ranked 237 times, 39th most in FBS history, and has been ranked No. 1 for five weeks, all in 1968 when it was the preseason No. 1. Surprisingly, the men’s basketball team has only two victories in 21 tries over a No. 1 ranked team: vs. Michigan State in 1978-79 and Arizona in 2000-01.

Today, the men’s basketball team reached the same lofty perch of No. 1 for the first time in school history.

Officially, Purdue is the 59th team ever to reach No. 1.

In the end, a No. 1 ranking in December means absolutely nothing, especially if you’re not still playing basketball in April. That is the end goal of the season, and this team is good enough to reach that goal. Still, the words “Number 1 ranked Purdue Boilermakers” sound awfully good now that it is official. AND IT IS UNANIMOUS!!!!!!!!!

Purdue (61) 1,525 Baylor 1,421 Duke 1,390 UCLA 1,293 Gonzaga 1,240 Villanova 1,175 Texas 1,101 Kansas 1,068 Alabama 1,029 Kentucky 972 Arizona 919 Arkansas 905 Tennessee 762 Houston 686 Connecticut 527 USC 510 Iowa State 499 Auburn 419 Michigan State 405 Florida 386 Ohio State 370 Wisconsin 338 Seton Hall 177 BYU 157 LSU 135

Others receiving votes:

Colorado State 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2

The coaches poll will be out shortly.