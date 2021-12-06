Hammer and Rails Podcast - Bowl Update, Waffle House Challenge & #1 Purdue?

This is it. Don’t get scared now. I know we talked about this a week ago but it’s for real this time. In just a few short hours Purdue Basketball should be #1 in the rankings for the first time (checks notes) EVER. It’s a new feeling. It’s a strange feeling, but a good strange.

With that in mind we revisit our discussion from last week when Casey and I debated if rankings matter at all. Will I make Casey eat some crow or will he stand firm?

Next we discuss the news about Purdue’s bowl destination, some brief notes on the Tennessee offense, and most importantly Casey provides an update on the Waffle House Challenge. If you’ll recall he lost a bet to Travis and now has to go to a Waffle House for 24 hours with each waffle he consumes knocking an hour off of his time. Casey’s plan on how to do this is firming into shape. You’ll have to listen to hear more.

Finally, we go in depth about the Purdue victory over Iowa. We talk about IT’s shoes, Trevion’s headband, signs in the crowd. We also couldn’t discuss this game without the Cliz tribute and bobblehead. What a beautiful moment.

On the next episode we will take a look at the upcoming game against Rutgers.