2021 Music City Bowl: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 In Tweets

Wow.

I mean, wow.

I didn’t get to watch much of the second half. A long work day had me driving home from Kentwood, Michigan listening to the entire second half on the radio, but I had the car to myself and I was whooping up a storm. Purdue absolutely exceeded every expectation this season and saved its best for last. It beat a solid SEC team with basically its JV receiving corps. Jeff Brohm can form a functional offense with a trebuchet, the muffler from his Toyota, and four guys off the street apparently.

As if the game wasn’t wild enough, the final five minutes of regulation went absolutely HAM on both sides with no defense in sight.

In the end though, it was the right leg of Mitchell Fineran that sent Purdue to its 11th bowl win ever and absolutely infuriated a bunch of Tennessee fans. Purdue has its first nine-win season in 18 years, which is tremendous.

As expected, Purdue Twitter loved it.

Between several parts of my timeline, seeing this many references to AOC is confusing as hell. — So Let’s Say... (@SoLetsSay) December 30, 2021

Bahahah.

Did you know he was 8th on the depth chart at one point? (make it a drinking game every time you hear that) — Peter Schwartz (@PeterSchwartzL) December 30, 2021

Just convinced some Tennessee fans to yell IU sucks after each kickoff. Life is good — Purdue Poster Child (@Purdue_PC) December 30, 2021

Does Ryan Cline play football?



Maybe doesn't even need to play. Just put him on the sidelines and scare Tennessee again. — Not Number Juan Purdue Basketball (@Air_Force_Juan) December 30, 2021

Purdue stuffs Tennessee on 4th down in the fourth quarter. Why Heupel does this instead of kicking to extend his lead is anyone’s guess. pic.twitter.com/kE9wHdPENQ — J Money (@JL_Voice) December 31, 2021

If we score a touchdown go for two remember the Wisconsin game when our defense was gassed? — Peter Schwartz (@PeterSchwartzL) December 31, 2021

Teams who won in Nashville this year:



✅ Purdue

✅ Vanderbilt

❌ Tennessee — Vanderbilt Athletics (@vucommodores) December 31, 2021

Find a Volunteer fan near you and mock them relentlessly.



Also flip off a @WaffleHouse — Casey Bartley (@CaseyBartleyhr) December 31, 2021

What an absolutely fantastic win for Purdue's program, with plenty of credit from the top down. The Boilermakers, given their personnel losses, could have treated the trip to Nashville as a vacation. Instead, they went to win. — Kyle Charters (@KyleCharters79) December 31, 2021

Really all we could hope for, what with the win and another close loss for the worst fanbase in sports to die mad about. pic.twitter.com/d3xrmAbvjL — #FirePace #FireManfred #DisbandUSSF (@BoilerBandsman) December 31, 2021

That Purdue TE on that TD pic.twitter.com/0zfidrnaoY — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 30, 2021

Music City Bowl status pic.twitter.com/e9MF3suDzg — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 31, 2021

You legally cannot review a forward progress whistle. It's literally categorically against the rules. — #FirePace #FireManfred #DisbandUSSF (@BoilerBandsman) December 31, 2021

Someone secure all the concession stand mustard bottles immediately — Nikolai Denmark (@NikolaiDenmark) December 31, 2021

Broc Thompson says he doesn’t know how he finished the game with injuries. Fought to the end for Jackson Anthrop, a guy whose given his all to the program. — ISC Purdue (@ISC_PU) December 31, 2021

We did it again pic.twitter.com/RqbwEfqQYg — Barstool Boilers (@BarstoolPU) December 31, 2021

#9WinPurdue



Am I doing that right? — Mjolnir and Rails (@Holmes_y_Rails) December 31, 2021

Definition of a Special Season: Knocking off 2 Top 5’s & winning the Bowl game… beating TENN in TENN. Congrats @BoilerFootball Nation! pic.twitter.com/xleIudwoCE — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) December 31, 2021

Haven’t checked Twitter in a while. What did I miss? Heard there is some good football on TV… — Mark Herrmann (@MarkHerrmann9) December 31, 2021

and all the Tennessee fans talking about how it was going to be a beat down makes the app that much more fun on this night. — Ben Cory (@therealbencory) December 31, 2021

The 2021 @MusicCityBowl MVP@CantGuardBroc

◾ 7 catches

◾ 217 yards

◾ 2 Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/y7NhpYSDHv — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 31, 2021

PURDUE WINS ‼️@BoilerFootball knocks off Tennessee in the @MusicCityBowl on a walk-off FG in OT pic.twitter.com/uNI2KBZQw4 — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2021

Ref: Gentleman, heads is hitting a field goal at the end of regulation to win. Tails is complaining about a legitimate call while ignoring your own team’s obvious penalty. Tennessee, your call.



TN: Tails. — Ross MacLochness (@RossMacLochness) December 31, 2021

Did any #Purdue fans get hit by any flying mustard bottles, golf balls, batteries, pregnancy tests, dip cups/tins, lighters, or meth pipes today?



If so you could be entitled to financial compensation!



Works on contingency. No money down! pic.twitter.com/mFGUZTBMgD — Ben Kolodzinski (@brkolo) December 31, 2021

Great win for @boilerfootball in the music city bowl, 48 to 45 vs Tennessee in overtime. What a game! https://t.co/NKqpIv1BR8 — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) December 31, 2021