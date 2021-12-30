 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2021 Music City Bowl: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 In Tweets

What an incredible capper to the season.

By Travis Miller
TransPerfect Music City Bowl - Purdue v Tennessee Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Wow.

I mean, wow.

I didn’t get to watch much of the second half. A long work day had me driving home from Kentwood, Michigan listening to the entire second half on the radio, but I had the car to myself and I was whooping up a storm. Purdue absolutely exceeded every expectation this season and saved its best for last. It beat a solid SEC team with basically its JV receiving corps. Jeff Brohm can form a functional offense with a trebuchet, the muffler from his Toyota, and four guys off the street apparently.

As if the game wasn’t wild enough, the final five minutes of regulation went absolutely HAM on both sides with no defense in sight.

In the end though, it was the right leg of Mitchell Fineran that sent Purdue to its 11th bowl win ever and absolutely infuriated a bunch of Tennessee fans. Purdue has its first nine-win season in 18 years, which is tremendous.

As expected, Purdue Twitter loved it.

