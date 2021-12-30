 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2021 Music City Bowl Purdue vs. Tennessee: GameThread & How to Watch

This could be ugly.

By Travis Miller

Indiana v Purdue Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

I hope everyone enjoyed a landmark 8-4 regular season, two wins over top 5 teams, and the return of the Old Oaken Bucket to West Lafayette. it was a major turnaround, but the bowl season has not been kind. yes, we have a bowl game today, but it is probably the least excited I have been for a Purdue game in a long time, maybe ever. I don’t fault George Karlaftis and David Bell for sitting out. They have every right to protect themselves before a high NFL draft pick in April. If they were the only ones out, I would say that we still had a shot.

But no Milton Wright? No Dedrick Mackey? Possibly no Greg Long? Others maybe out? Purdue is coming into this one even more shorthanded than it did during the unmerciful Auburn loss three years ago. Yes, Purdue is deeper and better now, but you don’t lose 2,000 yards worth of receiving and just bounce back.

Let’s hope for the best, but I fear the worst.

GameDay Vitals

Opponent Tennessee Volunteers (7-5)
Stadium Nissan Stadium
Capacity 69,143
Surface Grass
Mascot A dog, despite being Volunteers
Tickets $46 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time 3:00 pm EST
TV ESPN
Online Streaming ESPN
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 196
Odds Tennessee by 6 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Purdue leads 1-0
Last Purdue Win 27-22 on 12/31/1979 in Bluebonnet Bowl
Last Tennessee Win None
SB Nation Blog Representation Rocky Top Talk
Weather Forecast 65 degrees, partly cloudy
2020 Tennesee Postseason None
Coach Josh Heupel (7-5 in first season at Tennessee. 35-13 overall)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? No

2021 Music City Bowl: Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)

