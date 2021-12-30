2021 Music City Bowl Purdue vs. Tennessee: GameThread & How to Watch

I hope everyone enjoyed a landmark 8-4 regular season, two wins over top 5 teams, and the return of the Old Oaken Bucket to West Lafayette. it was a major turnaround, but the bowl season has not been kind. yes, we have a bowl game today, but it is probably the least excited I have been for a Purdue game in a long time, maybe ever. I don’t fault George Karlaftis and David Bell for sitting out. They have every right to protect themselves before a high NFL draft pick in April. If they were the only ones out, I would say that we still had a shot.

But no Milton Wright? No Dedrick Mackey? Possibly no Greg Long? Others maybe out? Purdue is coming into this one even more shorthanded than it did during the unmerciful Auburn loss three years ago. Yes, Purdue is deeper and better now, but you don’t lose 2,000 yards worth of receiving and just bounce back.

Let’s hope for the best, but I fear the worst.