Iowa at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

One of many goals for this year’s edition of Purdue men’s basketball is a record 25th Big Ten Championship. The first step towards that goal begins tonight at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes, and with it comes an added bonus. If Purdue wins, it will very likely be ranked No. 1 in men’s basketball for the first time in program history. Duke lost to Ohio State on Tuesday to open the door, so unless the pollsters justify a one loss Gonzaga (whose one defeat came to a team that lost its next game) Purdue will probably be No. 1 Monday around noon.

Of course, we’re not there yet. We still have to beat the Hawkeyes, and I certainly remember Rick Mount Day. Purdue honored its all time great that day and jumped out to a 20+ point lead, but completely fell apart in the second half to lose 70-63 just five years ago.

Take care of business, boys.