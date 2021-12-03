Iowa at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

One of many goals for this year’s edition of Purdue men’s basketball is a record 25th Big Ten Championship. The first step towards that goal begins tonight at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes, and with it comes an added bonus. If Purdue wins, it will very likely be ranked No. 1 in men’s basketball for the first time in program history. Duke lost to Ohio State on Tuesday to open the door, so unless the pollsters justify a one loss Gonzaga (whose one defeat came to a team that lost its next game) Purdue will probably be No. 1 Monday around noon.
Of course, we’re not there yet. We still have to beat the Hawkeyes, and I certainly remember Rick Mount Day. Purdue honored its all time great that day and jumped out to a 20+ point lead, but completely fell apart in the second half to lose 70-63 just five years ago.
Take care of business, boys.
Basketball GameDay Vitals
|Iowa Hawkeyes
|Record: 7-0
|Iowa Hawkeyes
|Record: 7-0
|From:
|Iowa City, IA
|Game Location:
|West Lafayette, Indiana
|Venue:
|Mackey Arena (14,240)
|Odds:
|Purdue by 11.5
|Date & Time:
|Friday, December 3, 2021 9pm ET
|Streaming Radio
|TuneIn
|TV:
|BTN
|Live Stats:
|Purdue Sports
|KenPom
|20
|NET
|6
|Blog Representation:
|Black Heart Gold Pants
|2020-21 Record
|22-9, 14-6 Big Ten
|2021-22 Record:
|7-0, 0-0 Big Ten
|Postseason Result:
|Lost to Oregon 95-80 in NCAA Tournament Second Round
|NCAA Tournament History:
|27 appearances, last in 2021. 1956 NCAA Runner-up
|Series With Purdue:
|Purdue leads 92-77
|Last Purdue win:
|77-68 at Iowa non 3/3/2020
|Last Iowa win:
|70-55 at Iowa on 12/22/2020
|Coach:
|Fran McCaffery (223-152 in 12th year at Iowa, 473-329 overall)
Loading comments...