 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bowl Game Drankin’: Xul Beer Company

Because it is okay to drink beer on a Thursday afternoon if it is a bowl game.

By Travis Miller
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 14 Chattanooga at Tennessee Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We haven't forgotten about Friday Drankin’ for the bowl game! We’re back in SEC country for this one even though it has been three years since Purdue has played in a bowl game. This year’s selection comes from the advice of Rocky Top Talk’s Nick Carter, who gave this an A+ recommendation.

Xul Beer Company

213 E. 5th Avenue

Knoxville, TN 37917

In Nick’s own words, “it is in an old car dealership show room. Open space, lots of windows, just a really dope vibe. And great beer. This would be my choice if I was you.” It has an outdoor beer garden and serves each beer at a specified temperature for its style. Judging by their beers list on tap right now, I hope you like IPAs. They do have some stouts and sours if that is more your style. They also offer their own crafted seltzers which is definitely a much lighter choice than a heavy IPA.

Give them a taste if you’re in Knoxville!

In This Stream

2021 Music City Bowl: Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)

View all 10 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...