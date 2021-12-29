 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nicholls at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

New, 59 comments

It’s the final non-conference game until March.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Nicholls State at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since 2009-10 Purdue men's basketball can finish the non-conference portion of its season undefeated. The only team standing in the way is a Nicholls squad that is very interesting. They were a regular season conference champion a year ago. They also went to Wisconsin a few weeks ago and played the badgers to a three-point game. They are currently projected as a 16 seed in March as the Southland winner, so we’re looking at a potential tournament team and roughly who could be a first round matchup.

Purdue should win, and quite easily. We are playing in Mackey, after all. This is still a decent team and a worthy final tune-up before returning to conference play. That is where the real season begins (again) here in a few days, especially since the one defeat we have suffered was in conference play.

Let’s get that perfect non-conference mark.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Nicholls Colonels Record: 8-5, 0-0 Southland
Nicholls Colonels Record: 8-5, 0-0 Southland
From: Thibodaux, LA
Game Location: West Lafayette, IN
Venue: Mackey Arena (14,240)
Odds: Purdue by 27
Date & Time: Wednesday, December 29, 2021 5:00 PM
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: BTN
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 222
NET 164
Blog Representation: None
2020-21 Record 18-7, 14-2 Southland (Southland regular season champions)
Postseason Result: None
NCAA Tournament History: 2 appearances, last in 1998
Series With Purdue: First Meeting
Last Purdue win: None
Last Nicholls win: None
Coach: Austin Claunch (57-38 in 4th season at Nicholls)

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...