Nicholls at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

For the first time since 2009-10 Purdue men's basketball can finish the non-conference portion of its season undefeated. The only team standing in the way is a Nicholls squad that is very interesting. They were a regular season conference champion a year ago. They also went to Wisconsin a few weeks ago and played the badgers to a three-point game. They are currently projected as a 16 seed in March as the Southland winner, so we’re looking at a potential tournament team and roughly who could be a first round matchup.

Purdue should win, and quite easily. We are playing in Mackey, after all. This is still a decent team and a worthy final tune-up before returning to conference play. That is where the real season begins (again) here in a few days, especially since the one defeat we have suffered was in conference play.

Let’s get that perfect non-conference mark.