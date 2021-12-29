Nicholls at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

For the first time since 2009-10 Purdue men's basketball can finish the non-conference portion of its season undefeated. The only team standing in the way is a Nicholls squad that is very interesting. They were a regular season conference champion a year ago. They also went to Wisconsin a few weeks ago and played the badgers to a three-point game. They are currently projected as a 16 seed in March as the Southland winner, so we’re looking at a potential tournament team and roughly who could be a first round matchup.
Purdue should win, and quite easily. We are playing in Mackey, after all. This is still a decent team and a worthy final tune-up before returning to conference play. That is where the real season begins (again) here in a few days, especially since the one defeat we have suffered was in conference play.
Let’s get that perfect non-conference mark.
Basketball GameDay Vitals
|Nicholls Colonels
|Record: 8-5, 0-0 Southland
|Nicholls Colonels
|Record: 8-5, 0-0 Southland
|From:
|Thibodaux, LA
|Game Location:
|West Lafayette, IN
|Venue:
|Mackey Arena (14,240)
|Odds:
|Purdue by 27
|Date & Time:
|Wednesday, December 29, 2021 5:00 PM
|Streaming Radio
|TuneIn
|TV:
|BTN
|Live Stats:
|Purdue Sports
|KenPom
|222
|NET
|164
|Blog Representation:
|None
|2020-21 Record
|18-7, 14-2 Southland (Southland regular season champions)
|Postseason Result:
|None
|NCAA Tournament History:
|2 appearances, last in 1998
|Series With Purdue:
|First Meeting
|Last Purdue win:
|None
|Last Nicholls win:
|None
|Coach:
|Austin Claunch (57-38 in 4th season at Nicholls)
