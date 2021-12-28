2021 Music City Bowl: The Waffle House Challenge

I was wrong. I was vehemently, arrogantly, consistently wrong. All off-season, Travis wrote in our group chat that this team would be good. That there was a path to six, seven, eight, nine wins.



I’ll be honest. I didn’t just poo poo it. I heckled the man. I said he was crazy. Insane. A lunatic. There was no way. We were losing a new offensive lineman each day in the off season. We hadn’t been good. We weren’t going to be good.



This crescendo’d just before the season started, maybe even into the start of the season, when I threw down the gauntlet. Fine, want to make these crazy absurd arguments for a program in clear dismay. Let’s do it.



Waffle House challenge.



If Purdue wins six or more games, in other words become bowl eligible, I’ll do the Waffle House challenge.



If Purdue doesn’t, Travis has to do the Waffle House challenge.



Welp, I guess we all know how that went. Purdue didn’t just become bowl eligible, they knocked off two top-five teams, finished strong, and got all the way to 8 wins on the season with a Music City Bowl game against Tennessee upcoming.



So, the Waffle House challenge if you’re not familiar is a particular flavor of hell, one soaked in maple, battered up, and served plate big in front of you.



It goes like this:



I will go into the Waffle House at 6 a.m. the morning of the bowl game set to kick-off at 3:00 pm. I will have to remain at Waffle House for 24 hours. However, for each waffle consumed in its entirety, an hour will be taken off.



So if I eat twelve waffles, I can leave after twelve hours.



Sounds fun, right?



Here’s where you come into play. Waffle House employees are going to have to deal with me for this theoretical 24 hours. The Purdue family is a large and giving one. Let’s make their time well spent and spread some leftover Christmas and Holiday cheer before the new year.



I will be raffling off this beautiful sold out Vintage Purdue Quarter Zip (size XL).



I’ll be live-tweeting and answering any questions, recommendations, and whatever else I need to do to survive this endeavor.