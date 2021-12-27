Purdue Women’s Basketball Game vs. Wisconsin Canceled

As we’ve seen throughout the country with bowl games, Covid cancellations (cancelations?) have finally struck the Purdue Athletics department. Luckily for Purdue this doesn’t seem to be an issue within the Purdue program. The Women’s basketball team announced today that their upcoming game against Wisconsin would not be going forward.

The announcement indicates that the issues are within the Wisconsin program. There is no indication in the announcement that Purdue has their own issues. The game was set to be played on 12/30 at 9:00 PM and was set to take place in Madison and air on BTN.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the announcement is that the game will hopefully be rescheduled. There was an understanding earlier in the year that if a game had to be postponed it would simply be cancelled and that the team that caused the cancellation would have to take a loss while the opponent would get a win. That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore as there was some outcry about this being an unfair system, also the possibility that teams would hide the truth was a possibility in my mind.

Now it looks as if the conference hasn’t put forth an updated cancellation policy. Should the two teams be unable to reschedule this game there is no indication from the conference on how this game will be treated. Obviously it would be great for Purdue to get a win here but I don’t know that this will be the end result. There is much more to come on both this individual game as well as how the conference will treat these issues going forward.

Purdue will now next be in action on January 2nd back in Mackey Arena against Rutgers. This is of course subject to change given the delicate situation right now. Stay tuned.