College Basketball Rankings December 27: Purdue Stays at #3

There was a paucity of college basketball this week with the Christmas holiday and COVID cancellations. Purdue played a game and won relatively easily before closing things down for the holiday. That, of course, means there was very little movement in the rankings. Purdue will stay at No. 3 in this week’s poll before hosting Nicholls and getting back into conference play next week.

Baylor (61) 1,525 Duke 1,448 Purdue 1,371 Gonzaga 1,335 UCLA 1,296 Kansas 1,233 USC 994 Iowa State 985 Arizona 973 Michigan State 901 Auburn 826 Houston 801 Ohio State 787 Tennessee 729 Seton Hall 716 LSU 609 Texas 567 Kentucky 459 Alabama 426 Colorado State 366 Providence 315 Villanova 312 Xavier 237 Wisconsin 207 Texas Tech 121

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, Connecticut 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Davidson 2, Iowa 2, Memphis 1, Creighton 1, Minnesota 1

Purdue is also still a No. 1 seed in Joe Lunardi’s bracketology.