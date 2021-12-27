 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College Basketball Rankings December 27: Purdue Stays at #3

No surprise.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Incarnate Word at Purdue Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

There was a paucity of college basketball this week with the Christmas holiday and COVID cancellations. Purdue played a game and won relatively easily before closing things down for the holiday. That, of course, means there was very little movement in the rankings. Purdue will stay at No. 3 in this week’s poll before hosting Nicholls and getting back into conference play next week.

  1. Baylor (61) 1,525
  2. Duke 1,448
  3. Purdue 1,371
  4. Gonzaga 1,335
  5. UCLA 1,296
  6. Kansas 1,233
  7. USC 994
  8. Iowa State 985
  9. Arizona 973
  10. Michigan State 901
  11. Auburn 826
  12. Houston 801
  13. Ohio State 787
  14. Tennessee 729
  15. Seton Hall 716
  16. LSU 609
  17. Texas 567
  18. Kentucky 459
  19. Alabama 426
  20. Colorado State 366
  21. Providence 315
  22. Villanova 312
  23. Xavier 237
  24. Wisconsin 207
  25. Texas Tech 121

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, Connecticut 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Davidson 2, Iowa 2, Memphis 1, Creighton 1, Minnesota 1

Purdue is also still a No. 1 seed in Joe Lunardi’s bracketology.

