Hammer and Rails Podcast - Incarnate Word & A Look Ahead

As we round the corner into the holiday season it’s time for yet another edition of the Hammer and Rails podcast. We take your holiday travel and time into account by making this a slightly shorter than normal episode. If you’re anything like me you find yourself falling behind on podcasts during breaks like these.

We take a look at the Incarnate Word game and ask, why? What was the point of this game. Casey and I have differing opinions on how to handle games like this. Can you take anything of substance from a game like this? Should Purdue continue to schedule games like this? Was doing it for Carson Cunningham enough of a reason for this? What percentage of effort was Purdue giving?

Then we take a look ahead at the January schedule for Purdue and what we have to look forward to. Finally, I ask Casey the question of which Big Ten team presents the biggest hurdle for Purdue when looking to win another title.

Take a listen, like, and subscribe.