College Basketball Rankings December 20: Purdue Holds at #3

There were no real surprises in this week’s AP Poll. Purdue played just once in the past week, and it was a dominant 29 points win over Butler on a neutral floor. Baylor stayed at No. 1 with its comeback win at Oregon, while Duke never really played anyone. That means Purdue holds at the No. 3 spot in this week’s AP Poll.

Baylor (60) 1,524 Duke 1,445 Purdue 1,360 Gonzaga 1,313 UCLA 1,294 Arizona (1) 1,230 Kansas 1,210 USC 937 Iowa State 926 Alabama 897 Michigan State 822 Auburn 782 Houston 780 Ohio State 744 Seton Hall 693 Texas 569 LSU 542 Xavier 469 Tennessee 447 Kentucky 428 Colorado State 328 Providence 266 Villanova 222 Wisconsin 182 Texas Tech 86

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, Connecticut 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1