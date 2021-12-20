 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College Basketball Rankings December 20: Purdue Holds at #3

New, 13 comments

No surprises.

By Travis Miller
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

There were no real surprises in this week’s AP Poll. Purdue played just once in the past week, and it was a dominant 29 points win over Butler on a neutral floor. Baylor stayed at No. 1 with its comeback win at Oregon, while Duke never really played anyone. That means Purdue holds at the No. 3 spot in this week’s AP Poll.

  1. Baylor (60) 1,524
  2. Duke 1,445
  3. Purdue 1,360
  4. Gonzaga 1,313
  5. UCLA 1,294
  6. Arizona (1) 1,230
  7. Kansas 1,210
  8. USC 937
  9. Iowa State 926
  10. Alabama 897
  11. Michigan State 822
  12. Auburn 782
  13. Houston 780
  14. Ohio State 744
  15. Seton Hall 693
  16. Texas 569
  17. LSU 542
  18. Xavier 469
  19. Tennessee 447
  20. Kentucky 428
  21. Colorado State 328
  22. Providence 266
  23. Villanova 222
  24. Wisconsin 182
  25. Texas Tech 86

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, Connecticut 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1

