Purdue Football: Zander Horvath to Play in East-West Bowl

Zander Horvath will finish his Purdue Career at the Music City Bowl later this month.

But, it won’t be his last collegiate game he will play in.

The 6-3, 240 pound running back/fullback will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl Game, adding to his list, as he will also partake in the Hula Bowl before the draft as well.

The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @BoilerFootball RB Zander Horvath, has accepted his invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl! @zhorvath_, we'll see you in Vegas! @ShrinersHosp | #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas pic.twitter.com/UzQ5665REk — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) December 20, 2021

Zander Horvath will have an uphill climb to make a NFL Roster this spring and summer, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try.

The former walk on earned a scholarship two years ago, earned a starting spot in a power 5 conference and now will try to earn his next landing spot.

He likely will not be invited to the NFL combine, so these senior bowls are important, allowing him to further showcase his skills.

Whenever Purdue has their Pro Day, I do believe he will test pretty well and open some eyes in the NFL, but my guess is he will go undrafted and will get picked up for a rookie mini camp at minimum.

Horvath is all effort, all the time, so don’t be surprised if he finds a niche for himself in the NFL at some point.

Best of luck, Zander!