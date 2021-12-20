 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Incarnate Word At Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

Welcome home, Carson Cunningham!

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Incarnate Word at Baylor Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time for the first of two last tune-up games in Mackey Arena before the conference season restarts in early January. Today’s game serves basically one purpose: we brought home Carson Cunningham’s team so he could collect a large check for his school.

This one will likely not be pretty. There is approximately a 350 place gap in the KenPom rankings between Purdue and Incarnate Word. It is one of the largest gaps you will see all season across the sport. The Cardinals have had a rough go, beating only Grambling State at the Division I level and even losing non-Division I Concordia-Texas. KenPom rates them as one of the five worst teams in America, while Purdue is among the five best.

If Purdue loses this game it should not be allowed to participate in the NCAA Tournament. We’re going to win, by a lot, and the walk-ons should get some extensive run. Get them in before the last media timeout.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Incarnate Word Cardinals Record: 2-9, 0-0 Southland
From: San Antonio, TX
Game Location: West Lafayette, IN
Venue: Mackey Arena (14,240)
Odds: No Line Yet
Date & Time: Monday, December 20, 2021 7pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: BTN
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 354
NET 347
Blog Representation: None
2020-21 Record 8-14, 5-9 Southland
Postseason Result: None
NCAA Tournament History: None
Series With Purdue: Purdue leads 1-0
Last Purdue win: 96-61 on 11/18/2015 at Purdue
Last Incarnate Word win: None
Coach: Carson Cunningham (22-68 in 4th season at Incarnate Word)

