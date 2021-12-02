Hammer and Rails Podcast - B1G Awards & Big Ten/ACC Challenge - Plus, Iowa!

With the announcement of the Big Ten football honors this week Casey and I talk about potential snubs and what excites us about the folks coming back next year. We also talk about the Jack Plummer news.

Football wasn’t the only team to earn some honors this week and Casey and I discuss the awards and honors given to Volleyball and Matt Painter.

Before that we start out the podcast talking about the Purdue coverage of the Indianapolis Star. Do they do enough? Is there an IU bias? Can anything be done?

Finally, we spend the bulk of the podcast taking a look at the victory over Florida State as well as looking ahead to the game against Iowa. The Big Ten season starts this Friday and I for one am working to change my expectations of what this Purdue team is capable of. The underdog no more.

Also, nepotism in sports? Would you play for your dad?

Finally, we finish with Purdue possibly hitting number one if they can take care of business. WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE.