Purdue Football: All-B1G Offensive Honors

Both Aidan O’Connell and David Bell were named All-B1G by Media and coaches this week.

AOC was named to the 2nd team and David Bell, was of course named to the first team of the B1G.

Not only was David named to first team All-B1G, he was also named the wide receiver of the year in the B1G, again, another very deserving honor.

Bell is just 7 catches shy of 100 total catches and is only a few yards away (I believe 22) from the season record for most yards in a season.

You could argue that David Bell is having the best season EVER for a Purdue Wide Receiver, even with missing the Illinois game with a concussion after a dirty hit in the Notre Dame game.

Congratulations to both of these young men!

Greg Long (LT), Payne Durham (TE), Gus Hartwig (C), Tyler Witt (G) and Milton Wright (WR) were all named Honorable Mentions, congratulations to them as well!