2023 Purdue Basketball Recruiting: Logan Imes

Purdue’s recruiting for the 2023 class has already been wildly successful. Myles Colvin has been a long time commitment, and he is shooting up the rankings. This week’s commitment of Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn was massive, giving Matt Painter the highest rated guard of his career. It appears the class is full, but coaches are still actively recruiting another spot. First, a look at the grid:

Purdue Basketball Scholarship Grid ('21-'22) ('22-'23) ('23-'24) ('24-'25) ('25-'26) ('26-'27) ('21-'22) ('22-'23) ('23-'24) ('24-'25) ('25-'26) ('26-'27) RS Senior Senior Senior Junior Senior FREE COVID YEAR RS Soph. RS Junior RS Senior FREE COVID YEAR RS Soph. RS Junior RS Senior FREE COVID YEAR Sophomore Junior Senior FREE COVID YEAR Sophomore Junior Senior FREE COVID YEAR Sophomore Junior Senior FREE COVID YEAR Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior Redshirt RS Freshman RS Soph. RS Junior RS Senior Redshirt RS Freshman RS Soph. RS Junior RS Senior Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior 12 13 15 14 8 2 1 0 -2 -1 5 11

As it stands, Purdue is 2 over for this season, but in that, is a caveat. Isaiah Thompson only counts if he decides to stay for his free COVID year on the back end, and he would count on scholarship. Jaden Ivey would be a senior, but is almost certainly gone by this time. Zach Edey would also be a senior, but could also be gone.

I can attest that the staff is still looking though, as Paul Lusk was in town Friday night to see Zionsville’s Logan Imes at the first HS basketball game I covered in nearly two years.

Imes is a promising junior combo guard that is rising up the ratings lately. He is 6’4” and unrated according to the leading recruiting services, but he has gained offers from Virginia Tech, Creighton, Penn State, and Wake Forest. Being worthy of high major offers and being so close to West Lafayette is definitely worth a look.

I did see him a few times as a freshman in 2019-20, but he has improved dramatically since. He is currently the leading scorer for a Zionsville team that is 7-0 and No. 1 in the state. The Eagles have won all seven games by 6 points or less, including Friday’s 52-47 win over Franklin Central.

This was not his best game. He is averaging more than 20 points per game according to MaxPreps, but he struggled in this one, going 7 of 27 for 28 points with 7 rebounds and two assists. He had several drives to the basket where he got position, but left layups short. He only attempted two threes and missed both.

He has been better though. Even though he comes from the same high school as Isaiah Thompson, I would equate his game more closely to Brian Waddell. Both were lower rated guys that blew up late. Both have similar builds and styles. He is not a pure shooter, but he can shoot and get to the basket.

I will see him a lot more as this season goes on, but he will be an interesting follow. Zionsville is a gritty, defensive team, and that will help his development for Purdue. He was all over the court defensively as Franklin Central had 15 turnovers, many caused by his active hands. We have not officially offered yet, but I have heard rumors an offer is coming. If he is a Waddell analog he would be a true freshman when Brian is a redshirt sophomore. Does that mean an offer contingent upon a redshirt would come? I can’t speculate there.

The fact that Paul Lusk was there and spoke with Zionsville coach J.R. Holmes is telling though. Imes is the best player on the state’s current No. 1, so he is definitely worth a look.